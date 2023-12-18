U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristan Burns, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fire fighter, uses a rotary rescue saw to cut away components of a utility vehicle simulating a downed aircraft during a response training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. Using the utility vehicle as a simulated aircraft allowed Burns to demonstrate competency with fire response tools and skills that could be necessary in the event of a real-world downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8179030
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-SV792-1053
|Resolution:
|5273x3515
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
