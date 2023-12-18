Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristan Burns, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fire fighter, uses a rotary rescue saw to cut away components of a utility vehicle simulating a downed aircraft during a response training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. Using the utility vehicle as a simulated aircraft allowed Burns to demonstrate competency with fire response tools and skills that could be necessary in the event of a real-world downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

