U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Luther, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron logistics readiness ground transportation member, loads a simulated aircraft onto a flatbed truck during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The exercise assessed how base agencies communicate with the downed aircraft response team to coordinate recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 05:50
Photo ID:
|8179029
VIRIN:
|231215-F-SV792-1089
Resolution:
|4726x3151
Size:
|7.58 MB
Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
