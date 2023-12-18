Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Luther, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron logistics readiness ground transportation member, loads a simulated aircraft onto a flatbed truck during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The exercise assessed how base agencies communicate with the downed aircraft response team to coordinate recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

