Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron discuss what tools to use to process a simulated aircraft crash site during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The exercise tested the performance of the downed aircraft recovery team, whose primary goal is to utilize specific base agencies depending on the type of aircraft, location it crashed and what equipment was on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE