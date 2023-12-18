U.S. Air Force exercise evaluation team members evaluate 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron quick reaction force as a convoy approaches a simulated crash site during a downed aircraft exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The exercise assessed the capability and communication of the downed aircraft recovery team and other base agencies during a potential real-world mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 05:50 Photo ID: 8179014 VIRIN: 231215-F-SV792-1015 Resolution: 3902x2643 Size: 4.73 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.