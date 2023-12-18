U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Harry Soria, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron logistics readiness flight, prepares to climb into the cab of a semitrailer near the front of a convoy during a downed-aircraft response exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. AB 201 exercised the interoperability of the downed aircraft response team and other base agencies to improve process familiarity and communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8179026
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-SV792-1008
|Resolution:
|4168x2985
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
