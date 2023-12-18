Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201

The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron logistics readiness ground transportation team covers a utility vehicle during a downed aircraft response training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The non-functional UTV functioned as a simulated downed aircraft and training tool for the 724th EABS members to practice aircraft recovery procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

