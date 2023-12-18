The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron logistics readiness ground transportation team covers a utility vehicle during a downed aircraft response training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The non-functional UTV functioned as a simulated downed aircraft and training tool for the 724th EABS members to practice aircraft recovery procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8179028
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-SV792-1096
|Resolution:
|4781x3187
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
