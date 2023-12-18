U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Meyers, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron logistics readiness ground transportation member, secures a simulated downed aircraft to a flatbed trailer during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. AB 201 exercised the interoperability of the downed aircraft response team and other base agencies to improve process familiarity and communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 05:50 Photo ID: 8179017 VIRIN: 231215-F-SV792-1116 Resolution: 3433x2746 Size: 4.2 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.