U.S. Airmen assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron prepare to process a simulated aircraft crash site during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The exercise tested the performance of the downed aircraft response team and their interoperability with other base agencies to ensure mission effectiveness and better coordinate recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 05:50 Photo ID: 8179015 VIRIN: 231215-F-SV792-1031 Resolution: 3668x2934 Size: 4.91 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.