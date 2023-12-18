U.S. Airmen assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron prepare to process a simulated aircraft crash site during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The exercise tested the performance of the downed aircraft response team and their interoperability with other base agencies to ensure mission effectiveness and better coordinate recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
