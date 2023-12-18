Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 1 of 11]

    Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luther, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron logistics readiness ground transportation member, follows a spotter’s directions as he loads a simulated aircraft onto a flatbed truck during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The training exercise tested the capability and communication of the downed aircraft recovery team and other base agencies during a potential real-world mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 05:50
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
