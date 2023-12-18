U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luther, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron logistics readiness ground transportation member, follows a spotter’s directions as he loads a simulated aircraft onto a flatbed truck during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The training exercise tested the capability and communication of the downed aircraft recovery team and other base agencies during a potential real-world mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8179013
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-SV792-1081
|Resolution:
|1684x2526
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
