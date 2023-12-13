FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Roberts, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) member, provides security to FAST members boarding a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Baledogle Airfield, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. The mission of FAST Airmen is to protect aircrews and aircraft in hostile areas, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible airpower in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

