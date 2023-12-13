U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Pross, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) leader, provides security as cargo is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Baledogle Airfield, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. Composed of hand-picked Security Forces Airmen, FASTs travel with air assets, such as cargo planes, to locations where additional security is required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 03:06 Photo ID: 8171957 VIRIN: 231213-F-OP101-1070 Resolution: 7016x4677 Size: 2.37 MB Location: BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.