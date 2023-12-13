Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 3 of 12]

    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa

    BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SOMALIA

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Pross, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) leader, provides security as cargo is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Baledogle Airfield, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. Composed of hand-picked Security Forces Airmen, FASTs travel with air assets, such as cargo planes, to locations where additional security is required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 03:06
    This work, FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Somalia
    USAFRICOM
    SFS
    C-130H
    449 AEG
    726 EMSS

