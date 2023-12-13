U.S. Air Force members with the Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron prepare to establish security around a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Baledogle Airfield, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. The mission of FAST Airmen is to protect aircrews and aircraft in hostile areas, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible airpower in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 Photo ID: 8171965 Location: BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SO This work, FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne