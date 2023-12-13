Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 11 of 12]

    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa

    BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SOMALIA

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force members with the Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron prepare to establish security around a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Baledogle Airfield, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. The mission of FAST Airmen is to protect aircrews and aircraft in hostile areas, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible airpower in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 03:06
    Photo ID: 8171965
    VIRIN: 231213-F-OP101-1150
    Resolution: 7916x5277
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa
    FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Somalia
    USAFRICOM
    SFS
    C-130H
    449 AEG
    726 EMSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT