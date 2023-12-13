U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Jarvis, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) member, provides security to a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Baledogle Airfield, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. Composed of hand-picked Security Forces Airmen, FASTs travel with air assets, such as cargo planes, to locations where additional security is required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2023 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8171959
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-OP101-1037
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SO
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT