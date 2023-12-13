U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Seely, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs pre-departure checks on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 13, 2023. The 75th EAS provides airlift support access across East Africa, increasing regional access. Due to the hot climate in Africa, loadmasters are authorized to wear the headbands to keep their vision clear for safely securing aircraft cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 03:06 Photo ID: 8171955 VIRIN: 231213-F-OP101-1011 Resolution: 6784x4523 Size: 3.52 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.