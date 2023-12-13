FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Seely, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures a forklift in a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 13, 2023. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and airdrop operations throughout the region. Due to the hot climate in Africa, loadmasters are authorized to wear the headbands to keep their vision clear for safely securing aircraft cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

