FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Roberts, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) member, provides security to passengers boarding a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at Baledogle Airfield, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 Location: BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SO