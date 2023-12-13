FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Strom, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, left, supervises Airmen loading cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

