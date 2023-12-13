U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Strom, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, left, supervises Airmen loading cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2023 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8171964
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-OP101-1091
|Resolution:
|7297x4865
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|MOGADISHU, SO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
