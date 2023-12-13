U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Seely, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, helps unload a forklift at Baledogle Airfield, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and airdrop operations throughout the region. Due to the hot climate in Africa, loadmasters are authorized headbands to keep their vision clear for safely securing aircraft cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2023 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8171956
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-OP101-1022
|Resolution:
|6120x4080
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
