FAST members support Rogue missions across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Jarvis, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) member, provides security to a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2023. During the routine mission, FAST members provided additional protection for both the aircraft and its crew as they transported passengers and supplies between Djibouti and Somalia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

