International observer rigging during OCD 23

Republic of Korea Air Force Staff Sgt. Namseok Jeong, 259th Squadron rigger, participates in an Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) international forces bundle rigging event, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The International Observer Program for OCD 23 featured forces from Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Interoperability and teamwork with our partner nations ensures we collectively remain ready for whenever and wherever the next disaster strikes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

