International observer rigging during OCD 23

A ‘Gundam 22’ tribute bundle is prepared for airdrop by international forces during Operation Christmas Drop 2023, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The box was decorated and signed by volunteers to honor the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Team Yokota Airmen who tragically lost their lives in service to their country as well as their teammates, families, friends, and communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

