    International observer rigging during OCD 23 [Image 8 of 10]

    International observer rigging during OCD 23

    GUAM

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Sri Lanka Air Force Wing Commander Sameera Vidanapathirana speaks with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonah Dyer, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight technician, during the Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD) international forces bundle rigging event, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The low-Ccost, low-altitude (LCLA) airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient, utilizing readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 8155642
    VIRIN: 231205-F-RU502-1112
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    International observers in multinational harmony at Operation Christmas Drop 2023

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    USAF
    USFJ
    INDOPACOM
    OCD23

