Sri Lanka Air Force Wing Commander Sameera Vidanapathirana speaks with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonah Dyer, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight technician, during the Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD) international forces bundle rigging event, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The low-Ccost, low-altitude (LCLA) airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient, utilizing readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 Photo ID: 8155642 Location: GU This work, International observer rigging during OCD 23 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Taylor Altier