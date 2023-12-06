International observer rigging during OCD 23

U.S. Air Force, and international allies and partners participate in an Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) bundle rigging event, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The multinational operation improves interoperability and communication for future real-world humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. The International Observer Program for OCD 23 featured forces from Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

