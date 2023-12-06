Multinational Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) participants pose for a photo during an OCD 23 international forces bundle rigging event, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Participating countries took part in the International Observers Program, which provides an opportunity to build upon long-standing relationships, maximize professional knowledge exchange, and further develop solutions to meet the unique challenges of the Indo-Pacific. The International Observer Program for OCD 23 featured forces from Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 8155640 VIRIN: 231205-F-RU502-1291 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.86 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International observer rigging during OCD 23 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.