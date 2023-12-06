International observer rigging during OCD 23

Bangladesh Air Force Wing Commander MD Rubaiyat Hussain (left) and Wing Commander Shah Mizan-Ul-Haque (right) pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Craig Hoppie (center), 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight supervisor, during an Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) international forces bundle rigging event, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The International Observer Program for OCD 23 featured forces from Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. OCD is an opportunity to work together, to learn from one another, and to continue our successful joint efforts in support of humanitarian aid delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

