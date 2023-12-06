Royal Malaysian Air Force Maj. Mohamed Zulhilmy Bin Mohamed Zulkifly observes as U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antonio Lopez-Testini, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight technician, writes information on a packaged bundle in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23), Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. OCD’s success is made possible through collaborative efforts of multiple organizations, allies, and partners. The International Observer Program for OCD 23 featured forces from Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 01:14 Photo ID: 8155643 VIRIN: 231205-F-RU502-1125 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.42 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International observer rigging during OCD 23 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.