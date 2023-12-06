International observer rigging during OCD 23

U.S. Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Nepali Army members participate in the Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) international forces bundle rigging event, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. OCD is meant to deliver valuable humanitarian assistance to remote populations through effective integration of airlift capabilities among our participating allies and partners. The International Observer Program for OCD 23 featured forces from Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)
International observers in multinational harmony at Operation Christmas Drop 2023
