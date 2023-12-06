International observer rigging during OCD 23

An Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD) bundle is prepared for airdrop during an international forces bundle rigging event, Dec. 5, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient, utilizing readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

