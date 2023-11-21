Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike

Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Edmond Baghdassarian and Staff Sgt. Stefond Johnson, 175th Security Forces Squadron, establish communications during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 2, 2023. The 175th Security Forces Squadron participated in events during the four-day training exercise to demonstrate their ability to react and perform their mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

