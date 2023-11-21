Pavement and heavy equipment specialists assigned to the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, demolish a building during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2023. Operation Frosty Strike was a full-scale readiness exercise conducted to demonstrate the 175th Wing’s ability to survive and operate in a realistic combat environment against a near peer adversary while fulfilling its federally assigned mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 8148430 VIRIN: 231201-Z-DC119-2055 Resolution: 7890x5260 Size: 25.58 MB Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.