Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike

Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Newton Bundi, a structural craftsman assigned to the 175th Civil Engineer squadron, operates a multi-cutter saw during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 2, 2023. Airmen from the Civil Engineering Squadron were tasked to perform their missions while responding to all training scenarios presented during Operation Frosty Strike. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

