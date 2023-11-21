Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike

Airmen from the 175th Fire Department, Maryland Air National Guard, cut a hole in the roof of a building during a simulated fire during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2023. The full-scale training exercise allowed airmen on base to execute their mission-essential tasks while in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

