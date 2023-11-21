Airmen from the 175th Fire Department, Maryland Air National Guard, spray a simulated fire during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2023. During the simulated building fire, airmen arrived on-scene, maneuvered through the training location, and put out the fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8148432
|VIRIN:
|231201-Z-DC119-4035
|Resolution:
|6970x4979
|Size:
|25.66 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
