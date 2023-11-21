Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike

Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Tarik Samuels, a water and fuels specialist assigned to the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, inspects a simulated waterline leak during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2023. During the training exercise, airmen from the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron repaired a pipe while in protective gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

