Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike [Image 18 of 18]

    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 175th Medical Group dress wounds on a simulated casualty during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 2, 2023. Operation Frosty Strike was a full-scale readiness exercise conducted to demonstrate the 175th Wing’s ability to survive and operate in a realistic combat environment against a near-peer adversary while fulfilling its federally assigned mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 8148445
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-DC119-1205
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 24.13 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike
    Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    MDANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT