Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike

Airmen assigned to the 175th Medical Group dress wounds on a simulated casualty during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 2, 2023. Operation Frosty Strike was a full-scale readiness exercise conducted to demonstrate the 175th Wing’s ability to survive and operate in a realistic combat environment against a near-peer adversary while fulfilling its federally assigned mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)
Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 14:36
Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
