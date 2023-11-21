Pavement and heavy equipment specialists assigned to the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, demolish a building during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2023. Operation Frosty Strike provided situational training events for airmen on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8148431
|VIRIN:
|231201-Z-DC119-2113
|Resolution:
|7628x5085
|Size:
|25.12 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS
