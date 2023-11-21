Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. William Taylor, 175th Security Forces Squadron, checks on a simulated casualty during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 2, 2023. The exercise was an opportunity for the 175th Wing to self-assess their ability to perform their duties in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8148443
|VIRIN:
|231202-Z-DC119-1140
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.04 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT