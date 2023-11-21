Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike

Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. William Taylor, 175th Security Forces Squadron, checks on a simulated casualty during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 2, 2023. The exercise was an opportunity for the 175th Wing to self-assess their ability to perform their duties in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

