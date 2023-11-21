Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Tarik Samuels, a water and fuels specialist assigned to the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, inspects a simulated waterline leak during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2023. Operation Frosty Strike was a full-scale readiness exercise that allowed airmen to fulfill their federally assigned missions in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 8148429 VIRIN: 231201-Z-DC119-1064 Resolution: 7811x5207 Size: 22.26 MB Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.