Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Tarik Samuels, a water and fuels specialist assigned to the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, inspects a simulated waterline leak during Operation Frosty Strike at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2023. Operation Frosty Strike was a full-scale readiness exercise that allowed airmen to fulfill their federally assigned missions in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8148429
|VIRIN:
|231201-Z-DC119-1064
|Resolution:
|7811x5207
|Size:
|22.26 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Air National Guard demonstrates readiness during Operation Frosty Strike [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT