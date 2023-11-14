U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Jones, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, lets a M240B machine gun cool down after shooting blank rounds during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. During the 569th USFPS annual training event, members used a variety of weapon systems to become familiar with them and how they function during exercise combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 02:52
|Photo ID:
|8125811
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-JM042-1513
|Resolution:
|4698x3323
|Size:
|9.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
569 USFPS: Training for the future
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT