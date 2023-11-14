Members of the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron pose for a photo after completing a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 9, 2023. Members of the 569th USFPS learned and reinforced fundamental tasks such as combat, room clearance, reacting to indirect fire from enemy combatants and hostage rescue as part of an annual training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:53 Photo ID: 8125808 VIRIN: 231109-F-JM042-1274 Resolution: 5529x2283 Size: 9.7 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.