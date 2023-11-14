Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 10 of 13]

    569 USFPS: Training for the future

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron pose for a photo after completing a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 9, 2023. Members of the 569th USFPS learned and reinforced fundamental tasks such as combat, room clearance, reacting to indirect fire from enemy combatants and hostage rescue as part of an annual training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:53
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    569th United States Forces Police Squadron, 569th USFPS, Security Forces, Protect and Serve
    TAGS

    Security Forces
    569th USFPS
    Protect and Serve
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

