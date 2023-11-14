569 USFPS: Training for the future

Airman 1st Class Kwashun Hill, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron installation entry controller, and U.S. Air Force Airman Porter Franklin, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, right, run to cover during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. Students enrolled in the 569th USFPS annual training event performed various tasks they may experience in a combat situation while in mission oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

