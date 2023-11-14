U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory Williams, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron, aims a M240B machine gun at a simulated target while Senior Airman Taylor Mustain, 569th USFPS installation entry controller, shouts instructions to his team members during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. Members of the 569th USFPS worked as a team to accomplish tasks to complete the annual exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:53 Photo ID: 8125806 VIRIN: 231108-F-JM042-1211 Resolution: 4232x2245 Size: 7.64 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.