U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory Williams, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron, aims a M240B machine gun at a simulated target while Senior Airman Taylor Mustain, 569th USFPS installation entry controller, shouts instructions to his team members during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. Members of the 569th USFPS worked as a team to accomplish tasks to complete the annual exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
569 USFPS: Training for the future
