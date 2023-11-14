Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 8 of 13]

    569 USFPS: Training for the future

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory Williams, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron, aims a M240B machine gun at a simulated target while Senior Airman Taylor Mustain, 569th USFPS installation entry controller, shouts instructions to his team members during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. Members of the 569th USFPS worked as a team to accomplish tasks to complete the annual exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:53
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    569th USFPS
    Protect and Serve
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

