U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Doudi, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron alarm monitor, simulates arresting an enemy combatant during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. As part of their training, members of the 569th USFPS faced off against simulated enemies and achieve certain milestones while under fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 02:52
|Photo ID:
|8125810
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-JM042-1751
|Resolution:
|4774x3682
|Size:
|13.88 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
569 USFPS: Training for the future
