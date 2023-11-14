U.S. Air Force Airman Porter Franklin, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, fires a M240B machine gun with blank rounds during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. Members of the 569th USFPS used different weapon systems to ensure they can use multiple platforms if the need arises in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8125804
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-JM042-1714
|Resolution:
|4039x1975
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
569 USFPS: Training for the future
