    569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 5 of 13]

    569 USFPS: Training for the future

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriella Diaz, center, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, defends a position during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. Diaz and other members of the unit participated in an annual training event where they tested their skills in order to become more effective security forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:53
    Photo ID: 8125803
    VIRIN: 231107-F-JM042-1525
    Resolution: 4194x3099
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    569th USFPS
    Protect and Serve
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

