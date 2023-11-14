U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriella Diaz, center, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, defends a position during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. Diaz and other members of the unit participated in an annual training event where they tested their skills in order to become more effective security forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:53 Photo ID: 8125803 VIRIN: 231107-F-JM042-1525 Resolution: 4194x3099 Size: 10.09 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.