569th United States Forces Police Squadron, 569th USFPS, Security Forces, Protect and Serve

U.S. Air Force Airman Porter Franklin, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, aims his M4 rifle at a simulated target during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. Porter and his fellow Airmen used gear such as gas masks to practice tactics and procedures conditions they may face in a real-world scenario during the 569th USFPS annual training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

