Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    569th United States Forces Police Squadron, 569th USFPS, Security Forces, Protect and Serve [Image 9 of 13]

    569th United States Forces Police Squadron, 569th USFPS, Security Forces, Protect and Serve

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Porter Franklin, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, aims his M4 rifle at a simulated target during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. Porter and his fellow Airmen used gear such as gas masks to practice tactics and procedures conditions they may face in a real-world scenario during the 569th USFPS annual training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:53
    Photo ID: 8125807
    VIRIN: 231108-F-JM042-1598
    Resolution: 4613x4024
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron, 569th USFPS, Security Forces, Protect and Serve [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron, 569th USFPS, Security Forces, Protect and Serve
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future
    569 USFPS: Training for the future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    569 USFPS: Training for the future

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    569 USFPS: Training for the future

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT