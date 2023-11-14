Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 11 of 13]

    569 USFPS: Training for the future

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Flacon, right, 569th United States Force Police Squadron instructor, throws a simulated grenade as part of an exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. Falcon and other instructors added variables to the training regiment to test students' decision making skills while under pressure and carry out a successful mission even with unknown circumstances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karo

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:53
    Photo ID: 8125809
    VIRIN: 231107-F-JM042-1581
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    569th USFPS
    Protect and Serve
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

