569 USFPS: Training for the future

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Jones, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Jones, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, lets a M240B machine gun cool down after shooting blank rounds during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. During the 569th USFPS annual training event, members used a variety of weapon systems to become familiar with them and how they function during exercise combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol) see less | View Image Page

BANG!



Senses are overloaded with light and sound. As the antagonist’s try to recover two members of the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron run in yelling “Show us your hands!”



The thoughts of fight or flight race through the enemy combatant’s mind. Hands shoot up in the air. No choice now but to surrender or perish.



Luckily it is only a training exercise. Additional 569th USFPS members move nearby with tactical precision while securing other objectives.



It is like a ballet of lethality, with the performers employing and honing the deadly arts with accuracy and ferocity.



The training scenario ends nearly as quickly as it began, and they set up to do it all over again. This marks another day of training in the books for the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron.



The unit must be ready for anything and go wherever the mission takes them. Training is critical to the success of the 569th USFPS mission and they must practice like fight.



“We conduct training like this regularly in order to keep our people in fighting condition,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malik Laws, 569th USFPS training instructor. “We must ensure we are good to go in order to respond to anything. We train like we fight because our adversaries and environment are always changing, and we must find a way to stay ahead of the curve.”



New fights mean new ways of thinking. The Airmen at the 569th USFPS are training for the fights of the future, and it starts with the more experienced Airmen training the newer ones for every possible scenario of which leaders can think.



“We are training our Airmen for future conflicts and what the wars of the future might entail,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Helmes, 569th operations flight chief. “We are shifting some of our operations to more of an air base defense style, so we have to train a lot to be able to implement new strategies.”



Laws and the other 569th USFPS instructors are training their members on multiple scenarios such as building clearance, repelling ambushes, indirect fire, team communication, tactical movements and more. He and his menagerie of capable instructors keep their team up to date on training requirements to be able to deploy where they are needed.



“We have a diverse mission set here,” Laws said. “We are on and off base serving our community. Acting as ambassadors to communities abroad. We must ensure we come with our game faces on so we can do our best to protect and serve those who need it most. We cannot do that without good thorough training and an understanding of what we do day in and day out.”



The world is always changing and so are training requirements in the U.S. military. Laws said the worst thing any organization can do is sit still and rest on their laurels.



“Of all the adversaries out there, complacency is the one we should fear the most,” He added. “We work every day harder and harder to make sure we are better today than we were yesterday.”

Helmes believes the same and could not stress the importance of this training enough.



Helmes, although a student in the annual training course, led his team to success and passed the course. His hope is to see his unit implement their new skills to help protect the community and serve U.S. defense interests around the globe.



“We train like this to instill a standard of excellence in our squadron,” Helmes said. “We train like this to drill it into our heads and make it like muscle memory. We want it to be like clockwork and have our guys know what to do in these situations. This is one of the best teams I have ever worked with, and I cannot wait to see what our team will accomplish in the future.”



Whatever the future may hold, defenders like the ones from the 569th USFPS will train to confront them and protect and serve the community no matter where that community may be.