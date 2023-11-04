Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 10 of 11]

    Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Dennis, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, shoots an M249 while Staff Sgt. Michael Courey, 9th Security Forces Squadron defender, supervises during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 18, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The MCA Tier-1 course is the first iteration held at Beale and qualifies Airmen in multiple skills ranging from base defense to cargo handling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 17:21
    Photo ID: 8110148
    VIRIN: 231018-F-QO967-1232
    Resolution: 8044x5363
    Size: 29.14 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Expanding Horizons: Beale&rsquo;s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

