Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Dennis, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, shoots an M249 while Staff Sgt. Michael Courey, 9th Security Forces Squadron defender, supervises during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 18, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The MCA Tier-1 course is the first iteration held at Beale and qualifies Airmen in multiple skills ranging from base defense to cargo handling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

