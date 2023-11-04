Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 3 of 11]

    Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marthinus Coetzee, 9th Physiological Support Squadron launch and recovery team technician, connects the electrical portion of the small shelter system during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Students participated in a field training exercise and were evaluated on what they learned during the two-week training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 17:21
    Photo ID: 8110131
    VIRIN: 231027-F-QO967-1174
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 16.41 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Expanding Horizons: Beale&rsquo;s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

    #MCA #AFFORGEN #simplifyunifywin

