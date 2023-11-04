Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marthinus Coetzee, 9th Physiological Support Squadron launch and recovery team technician, connects the electrical portion of the small shelter system during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Students participated in a field training exercise and were evaluated on what they learned during the two-week training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US